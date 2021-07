Storm Evert will bring a spell of windy weather with coastal gales into southern parts of England and Wales during Thursday evening onwards through the night into Friday morning. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected quite widely with a chance of gusts of 60 to 65 mph in the most exposed coastal spots. Parts of Cornwall and Wales will see the highest gusts. Winds will then ease from the west during Friday morning. Showery rain will accompany these high winds at times, some of this rain heavy.