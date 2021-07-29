BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

A suspect has been charged with ten shoplifting offences after two shops were targeted in Maidstone

Between Friday 9 July and Tuesday 27 July 2021, the Co-op in Northumberland Road, Shepway reported nine separate thefts of alcohol and foodstuffs.

 

A further theft of alcohol on 8 June was also reported by Sainsbury’s in Loose Road.

 

Following the completion of enquiries into the incidents, a man was arrested on Wednesday 28 July.

 

Dougie Frankham, of Highland Road, Maidstone was later charged with ten counts of theft.

 

The 35-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 July.

 