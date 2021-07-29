A drug dealer who was seen supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Gillingham has been jailed for two and a half years

Unbeknownst to Odyssius Ojo, plain clothed officers were carrying out a proactive patrol when they noticed him supply two different people with class A substances in May 2021.

The 19-year-old, of Camden Road, Gillingham, was promptly detained and later admitted possessing both drugs with intent to supply.

He also admitted acquiring criminal property, namely £230 in cash obtained through selling drugs, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 21 July 2021.

Ojo was arrested shortly after 9.45pm on 21 May after three Kent Police officers watched him exchange packages with two suspected drug users in Strover Street.

Upon being approached, he threw a mobile phone before a short struggle took place, leading to his arrest. The phone was also seized.

After being detained, he immediately admitted possessing illicit drugs and removed two packages from his clothing. These were found to contain 77 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine which had been prepared for sale on the streets. A further two ounces of unprepared class A drugs were found in the bundle.

Ojo was promptly charged by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team and has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

These offences were committed while he was on court bail, having been charged with two earlier counts of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

These charges came about after the Medway Community Policing Team observed him supplying substances in an alleyway in the Franklin Road area of Gillingham on 24 July 2019. He initially ran from officers but was found hiding in a nearby garden.

He pled guilty to these additional matters and received an 18 month concurrent sentence.

Detective Constable Mark Donovan, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘As Ojo has found out, our County Lines and Gangs Team are routinely patrolling the streets, often in plain clothes, and are always quick to act on any suspicious activity they observe.

‘There is no place in Medway, or anywhere else in Kent, for individuals who seek to make money through selling class A drugs and we will continue to target them and take the most robust course of action available.’