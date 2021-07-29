Witnesses are being sought following a report of inappropriate behaviour in an Ashford park

It was reported that at around 4.50pm on Saturday 17 July 2021, a man was seen exposing himself in Willesborough Recreation Ground in Hythe Road.

When challenged by a member of the public, he then left in the direction of Church Road.

The suspect is described as white, aged around 50 to 55 years old with brown hair. He was said to be wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a blue carrier bag.

A 52-year-old man from Ashford was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something, or who may have further information which might assist their investigation.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting crime reference 46/126182/21.