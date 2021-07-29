Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Shane Jerome in Brixton have made two arrests

An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, 29 June. They remain in custody at a police station in south London.

Police were called at 8.18pm on Wednesday, 21 July to reports of an assault close to Brixton Underground Station.

Officers attended and found Shane suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene at the 8.45pm

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has since been released with no further action.

The victim has been named as Shane Jerome, who was aged 23 and lived in Thornton Heath. Shane’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation into the circumstances continue, led by officers in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, leading the investigation, said: “It has been just over a week since Shane tragically lost his life. These arrests mark significant progress with our investigation and I hope it brings some reassurance to both Shane’s family and the wider community that my team are working around the clock to bring justice for his murder.

“I continue to urge anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything, or have footage on their phone or dash cam, to please contact us. I am asking anyone with any information to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7056/21Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.