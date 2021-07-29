Detectives have charged a third man with the murder of Ricardo Fuller in Ilford in 2020

The 24-year-old was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road on 7 March 2020.

Edmund Moses Tucker, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, 29 July after returning from overseas.

Later the same day, he was charged with Ricardo’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate Ricardo’s murder.

Anyone who can assist them by providing information should call the incident room on 0208 345 1570.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.