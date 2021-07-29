Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted in Margate

Kent Police was called to an altercation at a residential property in the Tenterden Way area at 5.05pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021.

Officers attended and two men, who are known to each other, were taken to hospital, where one remains receiving treatment for injuries consistent with a knife wound.

Following an investigation, Curtis Pettman, 23, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Joanna Rossiter, 52, of Elham Close, Margate, has been charged with assault in relation to the incident.

Mr Pettman, of no fixed address, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 July and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 31 August.

Ms Rossiter has been bailed to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 August.