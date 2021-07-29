Driver freed by Firefighters from overturned vehicle on Clarence Esplanade Southsea Seafront

A driver had to be freed from their car after it overturned on Friday afternoon in Southsea.

Firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and the South Central Ambulance Service were called out following a single-vehicle crash on the Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth.

A fire crew, an ambulance and the “HART” Team responded around 4pm on Friday, July 29th. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary also put in a road closure

Firefighters from Southsea fire stations were called to the scene of the crash near the Pyramids Centre.

After being were mobilised and on arrival found a road traffic collision involving a single overturned car with one person trapped.

Crews proceeded to stabilise the vehicle and the casualty was then extricated using tools from the fire appliance and left in the hands of the ambulance service.

Firefighters also man the scene safe.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance was scrambled to the scene but the patient was transferred by land ambulance to the QA Hospital in Cosham

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment