Police are urgently appealing to the public to help find a 12-year-old girl missing from Bromley.

Emma was last seen around 3.15pm today (Thursday, July 29) this afternoon.

Officers say Emma was last seen wearing three quarter length leggings, black trainers, and a navy hoody.

Anyone who sees Emma, or who has any other information of her whereabouts, should call 999 quoting the reference 4479/29JUL21.