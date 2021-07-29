Four fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used compressed air foam, a hose reel jet and a main jet to tackle the blaze. No casualties were reported, and the cause is not yet known.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house alight on Freight Lane in Cranbrook
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
A man who called 999 to say he was taking a bomb to a police station, then turned up there wearing a rucksack he claimed contained an explosive device, has been jailed for three years
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman in police custody in Tonbridge, Kent