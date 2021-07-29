Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Paul Wilkinson, who is wanted on recall to prison

Wilkinson, who is 51 and from Leeds, was sentenced in April 2019 for attempted robbery, and was released after serving part of his licence.
He is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Wilkinson is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with green eyes and brown hair. He has two tattoos on his right arm, one scroll stating ‘Mum’, and one on his wrist made up of various shapes. He also has one tattoo on his left hand.
Wilkinson also has two surgical scars on his legs from his knee to his ankle.
Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and believe he may be sleeping rough in the Leeds or Huddersfield area or sofa surfing.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact 101