Operation Brock barrier on the M20 motorway to return to hard shoulder overnight Saturday

The Operation Brock contraflow will be removed this weekend now the risk of disruption has reduced following the start of the summer holidays, Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) leaders announced today.

The decision to take down the M20 barrier is based on passenger booking forecasts and reduced check-in times at border inspection points at the cross-Channel borders.

Kent Resilience Forum partners will continue to monitor the situation closely and will only redeploy the barrier should the data indicate it is needed. The barrier can be quickly brought into use, and removed, to help keep Kent moving and protect residents and businesses when periods of heavy traffic is forecast.

KCC’s Highways Director and KRF Strategic Planning Lead Simon Jones said: “After a problem-free week, we are pleased to be able to say that the barrier is coming down. But, as in April, it will be stored on the hard shoulder ready to return should the need arise.

”I can assure that whenever we put traffic management controls out there is a very good reason – and we will always do everything we can to quickly remove them as soon as they are no longer needed, as we are doing now.

“We are here to keep Kent moving as smoothly as possible, give people travelling the best opportunity to reach their destination safely and to protect those who live and work in Kent from disruption. Operation Brock is a key part of our plans to achieve this.”

Nicola Bell, Highways England Regional Director, said: “Along with our KRF partners, we feel it was the right decision to deploy the barrier to be ready for potential disruption in order to keep Kent moving. The flexibility of the barrier system means we can remove it and redeploy it at short notice in the event of any future Channel port disruption.

“We thank people for their patience while the moveable barrier has been in place and are looking forward to restoring the M20 to full capacity.”

Meanwhile, KRF partners, including Highways England, Department for Transport and Kent County Council, continue to advise people driving in, or through, Kent to always be prepared for delays.

Simple safe travel steps to take include:

CHECKING your route before you travel – for where to go for the latest traffic and travel updates in Kent visit Kent County Council's Travel & Transport page here

ALLOWING extra time to get to your destination – because traffic jams can happen anywhere

PACKING your car with essentials – including food, water, any medication you need and supplies, such as extra nappies if travelling with children, and

CHECKING your vehicle (tyres, lights, fuel, oil and water) before you set off – many breakdowns are unnecessary so follow Highways England's advice

Passengers heading to the Continent via the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel should also ensure they have at least six months left on their passport, and meet any COVID requirements, to avoid being turned back at border control. For all the latest updated travel guidance visit GOV.UK here