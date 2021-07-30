Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a young man sexually assaulted two women on board a train travelling to Glasgow Central

On Saturday 24 July, two women on the 7.45pm Ayr to Glasgow Central service were approached by a young man. He made lude sexual remarks towards them and sexually assaulted them both at separate times during the journey. The man then left the train at Glasgow Central.

He is described as a male aged 16-18, with a tanned complexion and dark curly hair. He was wearing a grey and brown Gucci t-shirt and black shorts.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 625 of 24/07/21.