Investigation launched after suspected stolen car parts found at commercial premises in Sheffield

Investigation after suspected stolen car parts found at commercial premises in Sheffield

Detectives are investigating following the discovery of significant amounts of suspected stolen car parts in Sheffield on Tuesday (27 July).

Officers from our Operational Support Unit uncovered the site on Meadowhall Road as part of proactive enquiries in the area.

Two men, aged 18 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of a theft of a motor vehicle at the scene.

Detective Inspector Andy Shields said: “This is a really great find, which has led to the recovery of a large quantity of suspected stolen car parts.

“We have also seized a vehicle from the location as part of our enquiries.

“I’d ask anyone who knows anything about this site to get in touch as our investigation continues.”