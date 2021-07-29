Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Southall have released an image of someone they think could be a key witness

Police were called at around 6am on Saturday, 17 July to Southall Park in Green Drive after an unresponsive woman was found at the location.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended but the woman, aged in her 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination commenced on Sunday, 18 July, at Fulham Mortuary. No cause of death was established and we await the outcome of toxicology tests.

Detectives have been conducting enquiries and have identified a man who was seen in the area at the time who they think could have vital information.

While it’s appreciated the image is not of the best quality, it is being released in the hope that the man might see it and recognise himself.

Detectives are keen to stress that the man is not sought as a suspect, but could be a key witness.

The image was captured in High Street, Southall at around 2245 hours on 16 July 2021.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, but in particular they would like to identify this man so that they can speak to him about the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 101 and giving the reference 1674/17JUL, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.