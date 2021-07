The UK Coastguard responded to a Mayday Call this morning just before 10 am on Thursday of a man overboard from a fishing vessel with 2 persons onboard off the coast of Hastings,

The Coastguard Helicopter 163 from Lydd and both Hastings RNLI lifeboats A were scrambled and rushed to assist to the rescue.

The casualty was recovered and then flown to Eastbourne Hospital, Unfortunately, he later died.