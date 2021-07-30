A predatory paedophile who raped a teenager and sexually assaulted another has been jailed

Wayne Thompson, who preyed on the girls while they slept, was originally charged with rape after one of his victims came forward after being abused in 2019.

While awaiting trial, a second victim came forward to say she had been sexually assaulted more than 15 years earlier.

Thompson, 34, denied both allegations and the case was heard before a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. In April, he was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

On Friday (July 23) he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars at the same court with an extended five years on licence.

One of the victims has spoken out against the man who sexually assaulted her – and encouraged anyone who is currently being abused, or has been in the past, to come forward.

“I didn’t really understand at the time what he had done was wrong. As I got older I started to realise it wasn’t right but I suffered in silence for so long.

“Speaking out against him has been the hardest thing I have ever done but it absolutely was the right thing to do and I’d urge anyone who has been a victim – no matter how long ago – to speak out.

“I suffered for years and I regret not doing it sooner. The police have been so supportive and I am so thankful.”

Detective Constable Nicola Wade, who led the investigation, has praised the bravery of the victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Thompson, of Easington Avenue, Gateshead will also have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.