A 16-year-old schoolboy carried a disabled girl to a park before stabbing her up to 60 times, a court has heard

The teenage girl, also 16, was found in a field off Highsted Road in Sittingbourne, Kent, just after 8am last Thursday before paramedics rushed her to a London hospital where she remains. The Teenage Boy, who was known to the victim, was charged with attempted murder yesterday. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Andrew Jones told the court the victim is in a critical condition after being stabbed ‘around 50 to 60 times’. He told the court that the victim, who struggles with walking long distances due to a physical disability, remains in hospital in a ‘critical’ condition. Mr Jones added that the teenage boy was in ‘some sort of relationship’ with the victim and had lured her on a walk with him after picking her up from her home.

When the victim, who struggles to walk long distances, began to fall behind the boy allegedly carried her to a secluded park known as The Orchards. Mr Jones said it is unclear whether the victim will survive the deep stab wounds from the attack which is believed to have happened late at night on Wednesday, July 21, and into the early hours of Thursday.

The boy did not enter a plea as his solicitor said they are waiting for a full psychiatric assessment. He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 23.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who could have information, especially those who were walking in the area between 11pm on July 21 and 3am on July 22. In particular, the force were keen to hear from anyone who owns CCTV, or dash camera footage, recorded in the vicinity. Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘We are still appealing for the public to come forward with any information they may have which can assist in this investigation.