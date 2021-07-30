Fifteen people treated at chemical incident in Aylesford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate, Aylesford, after reports of a potential chemical incident. Five fire engines were sent to the scene, as well as Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) officers and an incident support unit. Two fire engines and DIM officers remain at the incident, and continue to work alongside Kent Police and a number of SECAmb resources, including its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), ambulance crews, a Critical Care Paramedic and a Paramedic Practitioner. Fifteen patients are being assessed at the scene, all with minor symptoms.