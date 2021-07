On Sunday 25 July 2021, a break-in was reported at a flat in Union Street after the occupant found two keys were missing from the premises.

Following enquiries into the report, investigators arrested a man four days later in connection with the incident.

On Friday 30 July, Jason Higgins, of Union Street, Maidstone was charged with burglary and breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Mr Higgins, aged 51, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court later the same day.