An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Chatham has led officers to charge a man

Harry Garretty of Shepperton Close, Chatham, was arrested after a warrant was carried out at his address in the early hours of Tuesday 27 July 2021.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident which was reported to have taken place in Carlton Crescent, Chatham.

The victim reported that at around 6pm on Saturday 24 July she returned home to find a man inside her house. He is alleged to have threatened her with a weapon before stealing her handbag and car.

Mr Garretty was later charged with robbery, theft from the person of another and theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 July where he was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 25 August.