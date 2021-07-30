Fire crews called to tackle Hounslow Take away blaze

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire at a takeaway restaurant with flats above on Kingsley Road in Hounslow.

The ducting from the ground floor to the first floor is alight and a small part of the ground floor and roof are also alight. One woman has been assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Richard Janssens, who is at the scene, said: “The fire started in the ground floor of the building and has spread via the ducting.

“The road has been closed and there is a lot of congestion locally so we would advise people to avoid the area where possible.

“The train station is open, but access is difficult as the fire is very nearby.”

The Brigade was called at 11.02am Fire crews from Heston, Hayes, Feltham and Southall fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.