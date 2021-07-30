An investigation is ongoing following a fatal stabbing in Greenwich

Police were called by LAS at 1.06am to reports of a man stabbed.

Officers attended and located a 30-year-old man in Welland Street SE10 suffering from stab injuries.

They administered CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, who then took the man to hospital. He died at 2.37am.

Next of kin have been informed.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was also found nearby suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, though his condition is not thought to be life-threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Any witnesses or those who have information that could help police are urged to call 101 ref CAD 354/30 July.