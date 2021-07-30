BREAKING DOVER KENT

Fears one dead after A2 HGV horror crash



Police seek witnesses after a crash involving three lorries on the A2 coastbound near Whitfield roundabout, 10:25am this morning. One HGV is believed to have crashed into the back of another. One lorry driver who witnessed the collision reports one person has died.  Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, Ref: 30-0372.