A man who set himself on fire at Camden Town tube has been rushed to hospital

3 hours ago
Police were called at approximately 4.01pm  to Camden Town Underground Station.
Officers and LAS attended the scene and found a man who was on fire.
The fire was extinguished and he is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening burns. He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The man was detained under the mental health act at the scene.