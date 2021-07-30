Police were called at approximately 4.01pm to Camden Town Underground Station.
Officers and LAS attended the scene and found a man who was on fire.
The fire was extinguished and he is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening burns. He has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The man was detained under the mental health act at the scene.
A man who set himself on fire at Camden Town tube has been rushed to hospital
