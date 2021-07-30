BREAKING LONDON NW2

A man has been charged with multiple exposure and voyeurism offences

Italo Souza, 22  was charged with three counts of exposure and three counts of voyeurism on Thursday, 29 July. He was remanded in custody to attend Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 6 September. The charges relate to an investigation by officers from the Central North Predatory Offender Unit following a number of reports of exposures on Minster Road, NW2.