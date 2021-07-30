Italo Souza, 22 was charged with three counts of exposure and three counts of voyeurism on Thursday, 29 July. He was remanded in custody to attend Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 6 September. The charges relate to an investigation by officers from the Central North Predatory Offender Unit following a number of reports of exposures on Minster Road, NW2.
A man has been charged with multiple exposure and voyeurism offences
23 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight part of County Lines drugs crackdown
January 29, 2019
GOSPORT
Woman Hit on Gosport Bus Lane
January 9, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Drug dealer jailed after coming to Maidstone with bags of crack
July 11, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
Murder investigation launched following kidnap of Aron Kato
July 17, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police called to Downs Road following Collison
August 8, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Serial Flasher jailed for 4 years by Court
April 22, 2016
BREAKING • COVID19
#COVID19! For once I do not have any of the answers
March 14, 2020
BREAKING • CUMBRIA • Lillyhall
Police concerned for Distington teen
2 months ago
BREAKING
First Picture of Man from Bath charged with Terror offences
December 5, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man charged over Teddington murder
February 18, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
NHS 10p Coin Launched for 70th Birthday
March 4, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crew called Cowes
February 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of Baby in Wembley
July 22, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
White Powder Find Sparks Major response in Woking
April 10, 2018
HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Fallen Power Cable sparks field fire in Totland
July 29, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
West Midlands Firefighters to be balloted over strike action
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
CCTV image issued following Margate assault
July 11, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman Dragged off London Bus and chased
May 28, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Man charged with murder after Oxford stabbing
February 15, 2017
DARTFORD • LATEST NEWS
Satnav and sunglasses stolen from car in Dartford
June 4, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Murder Probe launched following fatal Stabbing of Teenager in Croydon
October 29, 2017
BREAKING • WARMINSTER • WILTSHIRE
“Ff Rigby was the hero of the moment”
3 months ago
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Thousands Stolen after Gosport Marina Burglary
October 23, 2016
BREAKING
Serial Burglar jailed nearly five years
July 3, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Serious collision closes major Isle of Wight road
October 10, 2019