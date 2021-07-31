Officers searching for a man who went missing in Poole sadly have to update that a body has been found

#LatestNews – Update in search for man who went missing in Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 3.52pm on Monday 26 July 2021 raising concern for people in the water off Rockley Park. Officers attended, along with other emergency services, and 10 people received assistance and care.

Following enquiries, it was established that a further person – 18-year-old Callum Baker-Osborne – was unaccounted for. Throughout the week multi-agency water and shoreline searches continued in an effort to find him.

At 5.51am on Friday 30 July 2021, a report was received that a body had been found at Hamworthy pier. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of Callum. His family has been made aware of this sad news.

His family issued the following tribute: “Callum Baker-Osborne, beloved son of Alan Baker and Ann Osborne. Devoted brother to seven brothers and sisters and loving uncle to twenty one nieces and nephews. Callum was the life and soul of the family, forever making us smile. Our selfless hero who always put everyone’s welfare above his own. Now at peace with his Dad and baby. Forever missed and always in our hearts. The family want to thank everyone for their support and messages.”

Officers would like to thank everyone who shared the original appeal as well as colleagues from all the partner agencies who assisted in the search.