At around 11.47am on Sunday 18 July 2021, Kent Police was called to Bad Munstereifel Road following a report of a collision involving a silver Peugeot 307 and a blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorbike. The motorcyclist was riding along Bad Munstereifel Road, A2042, heading away from the Flanders Field roundabout. Both vehicles attempted to take the Hamstreet slip road towards the A2070 towards Brenzett when they were involved in the collision. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital and has since died from his injuries. Investigators would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam or mobile phone footage. Anyone with information can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/DC/65/21. You can also email [email protected] ENDS
A renewed appeal for information has been issued following the death of a motorcyclist involved in a serious collision in Ashford
33 mins ago
1 Min Read
