Witnesses are being sought as officers carry out enquiries at the scene of a serious collision on the A2 near Dover

It was reported that three lorries were travelling in the same direction on the coastbound carriageway, from Lydden Hill approaching the Whitfield roundabout, when the collision took place.

Kent Police was called to the scene at around 10.25am on Friday 30 July with the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The A2 is expected to remain closed in both directions at the roundabout at least until 6.30pm, while officers carry out enquiries into the collision and vehicles are recovered.

Delays are likely, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions in place.

Anyone with information regarding the collision, or dashcam footage, should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference 30-0372.

You can also email [email protected].