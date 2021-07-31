A13 closed at Stanford-le-Hope junction this weekend

The A13 will be closed in both directions between at the Stanford-le-Hope (A1014) junction this weekend for highway and drainage works, as part of the A13 Road Widening Project.

The closures start at 9pm on Friday 30 July and remain until 5am on Monday 2 August with traffic diverted via the exit slip roads and entry slip roads at the junction.

To minimise the impact on nearby residential areas, road users are urged not to divert through nearby towns and villages, with non-local traffic encouraged to use the A127 instead to avoid causing local congestion.

The work is part of the A13 Road Widening Project which involves adding an additional lane in both directions between Stanford-le-Hope and Orsett, replacing 4 bridges and installing traffic lights at the Orsett Roundabout to help manage vehicle flows.