A man who stabbed another man in an unprovoked attack in the street has today, Friday 30 July been jailed for 13 years

Tony Combs, of no fixed abode, was stood outside a shop on Mottram Road, Stalybridge, on the evening of Sunday 21st June 2020, when the victim walked out of a friend’s house and walked in Combs direction.

Combs pushed the victim into an alley way before demanding that the victim handed over his possessions to him.

When the victim tried to get away, Combs used a knife to stab him in the left side of his back. The victim then fell to the ground before Combs kicked and punched him repeatedly in the head.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to hospital where he had to undergo an operation to remove the blade from his back.

Combs pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article at an earlier court hearing and was sentenced today at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to 13 years imprisonment.

Detective Constable Rick McIvor, from GMP’s Tameside Operation Challenger Team said:

“Firstly, I want to commend the bravery of the victim of this horrific incident as his full support throughout this investigation has ensured we have been able to secure a lengthy conviction.

“This was a completely senseless and violent attack on an innocent member of the public who had simply been visiting a friend and was on his way home.

“I am pleased that Combs has received a custodial sentence today, as he very much deserves to be jailed for this attack, which has left the victim with lasting mental and physical trauma. I hope today provides at least a small sense of justice and allows his victim to continue to move on with his life knowing this dangerous man has been removed from our streets.”