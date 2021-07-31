Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Haslemere earlier today where a man sadly died

Officers were called to Grayswood Road in Haslemere shortly before 2pm today (30 July) following reports of a serious collision involving four vehicles including a horse box. One of the drivers, a 54 year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed in both directions whilst emergency services are at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any dashcam footage to contact us. If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or the webform

https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting incident/crime reference number PR/P21163948. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.