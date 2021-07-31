Man charged after knife rampage at Ashford pub

Charges have been authorised against a man following a disturbance at a pub in Ashford High Street.

Kent Police officers attended the County Hotel shortly before 11.45pm on Thursday 29 July 2021 following a report that a man had been acting aggressively towards staff and customers whilst in possession of a knife.

Following the man’s arrest he is alleged to have spat at two officers, one of whom he also attempted to physically assault.

Samuel Wood, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with two public order offences, possession of a knife in a public place, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, causing criminal damage to a custody cell and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear before Folkestone magistrates on Saturday 31 July 2021.