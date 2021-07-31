Estonian lorry driver killed in A2 Dover HGV collision

Collision investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the death of a lorry driver on the A2 near Dover.

It was reported that three lorries were travelling in the same direction on the coastbound carriageway, from Lydden Hill approaching the Whitfield roundabout, when the incident took place.

Kent Police was called to attend the collision at around 10.25am on Friday 30 July 2021 along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver of one of the lorries, a man in his 60s from Estonia, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Witnesses or anyone who may have been travelling in either direction and may have relevant dashcam footage should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/MD/72/21.

You can also email[email protected].