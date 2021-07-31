Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Greenwich have made a second arrest

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, 30 July. She remains in custody at a south London police station.

Police were called at 1.06am on Friday, 30 July to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, SE10. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. He has since been named as Reece Williams, who was aged 29.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 20-year-old man was also found nearby suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “My thoughts are with Reece’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death. I can assure them that we will do everything we can do bring those responsible to justice.

“My team has already spoken to a number of key witnesses who were nearby at the time to the attack, although I believe there were other people present who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to do so as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or those who have information that could help police are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 354/30 Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.