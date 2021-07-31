A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the hand in Woolwich earlier this morning

Less than a day after a man was stabbed and killed near the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, another victim has suffered stab injuries after yet another knife attack in southeast London.

Met Police said officers were called alongside paramedics at 6:20am on Saturday, July 31, to reports of a man with a knife in Plumstead Road in Woolwich.

Plumstead Road, Woolwich

A woman was found with a stab injury to her hand and was taken to hospital.

Her injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening.

Police added that a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

One witness said on Twitter there had been a ‘major incident’ in Woolwich, with armed police on the scene.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old schoolboy was killed in Woolwich after he was attacked and fatally stabbed.