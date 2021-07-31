Man stabbed after brawl in Harrow in the early hours

Police were called to Harrow following reports of a fight in Station Road during the early hours.



A man was reportedly stabbed in the fight which involved a ‘group of people’. Police have also confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Police officers are still trying to locate the victim as he left the scene prior to their arrival. He had reportedly shown his stab injuries to staff at a pub nearby.

A spokesman for the Met Police said “Police were called at 3,07am on Saturday, 31 July to reports of a group of people fighting in Station Road in Harrow Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

“It was reported that a man had presented to staff at a nearby pub with stab injuries before leaving the area. Officers carried out a thorough search but found no trace of the victim. Enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

”A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 880/31Jul.