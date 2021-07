Baylea, aged 15, was last seen in Southampton at around 1.25 pm on Tuesday, 27 July and is believed to have been in the Croydon area recently.

He is described as: of mixed ethnic background, 5ft 10ins, with short black hair, brown eyes and of medium build.

Baylea lives in the Portsmouth area and has links to Paulsgrove and Southsea.

If you know where he is, or think you might have seen him since he went missing, please call us on 101 quoting 44210297905.