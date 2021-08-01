Five year old boy found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Parkin South Wales

Police say they were called to a report of concern for a missing 5 year old child in Sarn, Bridgend at 5:45am this morning, Saturday 31st July,

Officers attended and found the body of the child in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park. He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital where it was confirmed that the child had passed away. The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and the police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at or around 5.45 this morning who may have information about how the child ended up in the water.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation. If you have any information that can help, please report this to us. Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”