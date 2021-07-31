UPDATE: A car has collided with a race Marshal, after it came off the track at Brands Hatch in Kent

Kent Police was called at about 3pm. Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are currently at the scene.
A motorsport marshal has been injured in a serious collision at Brands Hatch that saw a car flip off the circuit. This is the second collision of the day a previous or involved fourth vehicles
Two drivers have been released from the medical centre and Two more are being transferred to hospital with no life-threatening injuries at Spa, Brands Hatch say racing has been suspended for the rest of the day
More to follow