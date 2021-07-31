Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire who has links to north-west London

Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet at around 12.30pmon Monday, 26 July.

Louise is described as a Chinese woman who lives in Potters Bar. She is around 5ft 4ins in height and of slim build. She has very long black hair and brown eyes. She usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have seen Louise to contact them.

She had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible, registration number LM11 ECJ, and is believed to have driven from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the area of Willesden High Road on the afternoon of 26 July. The BMW was recovered by police on Wednesday 28 July in north-west London, but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it earlier that week.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation, both of whom remain in police custody. Urgent enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, Specialist Crime, said: “Louise’s disappearance is entirely out of character. Her family – in particular her two sons – are extremely worried about her.

“Officers are also becoming increasingly concerned for Louise’s safety. It is vital that anyone who knows anything gets in touch with police or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or call 101 ref 7210/29july. Information can also be provided to police online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S73-PO1