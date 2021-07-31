Can you help detectives following a stabbing in Tilbury?

Police were called by ambulance colleagues around 10pm yesterday, Friday 30 July, with reports that a man and a woman were being treated for stab wounds.

It is believed that the victims were assaulted through their car window, while stationary outside of Stallions kebab shop in Dock Road.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for further treatment of serious injuries, but these are no longer believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 24-year old woman was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Inspector Paul Ballard said: “Although this incident is alarming, we believe that the parties involved were known to each other.

“We know that there was a large group of people in the area at the time and we ask that you please contact us with any information that may help our investigation move forward.”

If you witnessed the incident or have Dashcam, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area, please contact Grays CID on 101.

The incident number to quote is 1316 of 30 July.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.