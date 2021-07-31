A woman has sadly died following a collision in Boreham

Police were called shortly after 3.10am this morning, Saturday 31 July, to a collision on the A138.

A dark BMW 3 Series car was reported to have been in collision with a construction digger.

A 29-year old woman, believed to have been a passenger in the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman, believed to be the driver of the car and a second passenger, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit.

The road between the Pump Lane junction of the A138 and Boreham Interchange remains closed while forensic collision investigation work is carried out.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]

You can also speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.

Please quote incident 178 of today’s date, 31 July.