Two males self presented at hospital after Hackney stabbing

Police were called to Spurstowe Road, Hackney, at 2.41pm on Saturday, 31 July to reports of a man with a knife.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service but no suspect or victim was found.

A short time later, two males self-presented at hospital with stab wounds. Their condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

At 3.17pm police were called to Pownall Road, Hackney, to reports of a man injured.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

There has been no arrest.

Enquiries continue.