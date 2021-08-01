Police are concerned for missing Chichester man Liam Light

Police and his family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Chichester man, Liam Light, 30, who has not been seen since mid-June.

Liam is described as white, 6′, of stocky build, with short light brown hair, and has a distinctive mole on the right side of his face just to the right of his upper lip.

He is known to have travelled to Turkey in the past.

There is current concern for Liam’s mental health. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 630 of 22/06.