Were you in the Abbey Hill area of Netley this afternoon?

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after coming off his electric skateboard.
The incident happened just before 4.20pm on a footpath just off of Abbey Hill.
The man, aged 31, from Southampton, was riding his electric skateboard when he came off, causing significant injuries.
He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.
There were lots of people in the area at the time of the incident and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or was at the scene shortly after, to contact us as soon as possible as they may have vital information to assist our investigation.
Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting Operation Wickett / 44210304003.