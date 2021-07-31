A man from Leeds has been sentenced Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple vehicle offences which resulted in two men losing their lives



Timothy Cawley, 35, of Westerton Road, Tingley received a 10-year sentence for two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of a Class A drug.



Cawley has also been disqualified from driving for five years and will need to take an extended driving test following the disqualification.





The incident occurred on 26 June 2019 when a black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220, near to the junction with Woodhouse Lane on Bradford Road, East Ardsley.



The two passengers in the Golf, Matthew Wilson, aged 26, from Holbeck, and Ian Broadhurst, aged 34, from Morley, died at the scene.



Two passengers and a driver of the two vehicles involved suffered serious injuries.

DC Martyn Burns, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Cawley’s appalling actions at the wheel cost two men their lives and left three others seriously injured in an incident that very starkly illustrates the tragic human consequences of dangerous driving.



“The families of Matthew Wilson and Ian Broadhurst have been left utterly devastated at their deaths, and we can only hope that it will bring them some small measure of comfort to know the person responsible has now had to answer for his actions.”