Police have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to talk to following an assault by two men on a woman at Panorama Woods in Ilkley

The incident happened on Wednesday 28 July, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and officers also say they are particularly keen to hear from two dog walkers who may have witnessed the incident or circumstances leading up to it.

The victim, in her 30s, was assaulted and pushed towards a white van which was parked up near to Hollings Wood Rise after being approached by two male suspects and assaulted.

She was able to flee the scene to safety and received injuries to her face and arms as a result of the incident.

The first suspect has been described as an Asian male, late 20s, 5ft 10”, slim, athletic build and dark hair, shaved on the sides and styled similar to a quiff. The second suspect has been described as a white male, bigger build than the first male and wearing grey coloured clothing.

Officers are also appealing for two witnesses that were walking dogs in the Queens Drive area of Ilkley at the time to come forward. One dog was white and the other was of sandy colour. These witnesses may have information that could assist the investigation.