A woman has sadly died after being rescued form a house blaze in Smethwick in the West Midlands

At 4.35am this morning (Sat 31 July) we responded to reports of a house fire in Harvest Road, Smethwick.

Four fire engines and 19 firefighters responded, from Oldbury, West Bromwich, Woodgate Valley and Smethwick fire stations.

This was a severe fire that affected all of the semi-detached house.

Very sadly, a woman believed to be in her 30s, who was found unconscious in a bedroom and rescued by firefighters, was shortly afterwards confirmed by the ambulance service to have died.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their fifties, were led to safety and given first aid by our crews. They were treated and taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.

Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

The fire was confirmed to be out by 6.20am and, an hour later, our resources at the scene were scaled down to one fire engine.

Investigators from West Midlands Fire Service will be working with police colleagues to establish how the fire started.