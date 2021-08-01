A man who died after being stabbed in the Manor area of Sheffield has been named as Alan Anthony

Police were called on Thursday at 11.55pm to reports that a man had been attacked on Windy House Lane.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance staff, Anthony was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of the stab injuries he received.

His family have now formally identified him and have released this picture. They are being supported by our Family Liaison Officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, leading the inquiry, said: “We are doing everything we can to establish the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of Anthony.

“Officers remain in the area today and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them, they are there to support you.”